Red Lobster gift cards have seen the biggest increase in popularity in the past year. Costco gift cards have seen the biggest drop in popularity.
With 30% of people saying gift cards are what they want most this holiday season, continuing a decade-plus trend of gift cards topping the list of the most popular holiday presents, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best Gift Cards, which includes 10 money-saving gift card tips to help shoppers spread cheer on the cheap.
|Best Gift Cards (WalletHub Score)
|1) Disney Gift Card (75 points)
|2) iTunes Gift Card (70 points)
|3) Visa Gift Card (65 points)
|4) Target Gift Card (65 points)
|5) Sephora Gift Card (60 points)
|Biggest Buyer Discount
|1) Visa Gift Card (28.71% discount)
|2) Disney Gift Card (18.97% discount)
|3) H&M Gift Card (18.02% discount)
|4) Cabela’s Gift Card (13.62% discount)
|5) Texas Roadhouse Gift Card (12.70% discount)
|Most Popular Gift Cards
|1) Amazon Gift Card
|2) Visa Gift Card
|3) Walmart Gift Card
|4) American Express Gift Card
|5) iTunes Gift Card
|Highest Resale Value ($100 Gift Card)
|1) Walmart Gift Card ($87.43 value)
|2) Best Buy Gift Card ($86.91 value)
|3) Netflix Gift Card ($84.45 value)
|4) Costco Gift Card ($84.17 value)
|5) Apple Store Gift Card ($83.79 value)
Other Key Findings:
- Gift cards for Dunkin Donuts ($55.30) and H&M ($61.38) have the lowest resale value.
- The year’s least discounted gift cards belong to eBay (0.78%) and Amazon (1.60%).
- Red Lobster gift cards have seen the biggest increase in popularity in the past year.
- Costco gift cards have seen the biggest drop in popularity.
For the full list of 2018’s best gift cards, plus 10 money-saving gift card tips, please visit: https://wallethub.com/