Red Lobster gift cards have seen the biggest increase in popularity in the past year. Costco gift cards have seen the biggest drop in popularity.

With 30% of people saying gift cards are what they want most this holiday season, continuing a decade-plus trend of gift cards topping the list of the most popular holiday presents, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best Gift Cards, which includes 10 money-saving gift card tips to help shoppers spread cheer on the cheap.

Best Gift Cards (WalletHub Score) 1) Disney Gift Card (75 points) 2) iTunes Gift Card (70 points) 3) Visa Gift Card (65 points) 4) Target Gift Card (65 points) 5) Sephora Gift Card (60 points) Biggest Buyer Discount 1) Visa Gift Card (28.71% discount) 2) Disney Gift Card (18.97% discount) 3) H&M Gift Card (18.02% discount) 4) Cabela’s Gift Card (13.62% discount) 5) Texas Roadhouse Gift Card (12.70% discount) Most Popular Gift Cards 1) Amazon Gift Card 2) Visa Gift Card 3) Walmart Gift Card 4) American Express Gift Card 5) iTunes Gift Card Highest Resale Value ($100 Gift Card) 1) Walmart Gift Card ($87.43 value) 2) Best Buy Gift Card ($86.91 value) 3) Netflix Gift Card ($84.45 value) 4) Costco Gift Card ($84.17 value) 5) Apple Store Gift Card ($83.79 value)