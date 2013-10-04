4 Effective Ways to Reduce Irritation on Sensitive Skin

Women with hyperactive immune systems have sensitive skin, which sees specific weather conditions and products as enemies causing skin peeling, stinging, and redness.



A demanding workplace, traffic jams, stress and other annoyances can lead to dryness, stinging and irritation on the skin, but they are not the only factors that cause adverse reactions.

According to M.D. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, women with hyperactive immune systems have sensitive skin, which sees specific weather conditions and products as enemies and tries to fight them. This reaction to the foreign objects leads to skin peeling, stinging, redness and irritation.

Some individuals have sensitive skin at birth, while others experience symptoms due to hormonal changes at some point in their lives due to the aforementioned reasons.

Luckily, there are ways to reduce sensitive skin irritation. Some of the measures include:

Use of chemical-free water

A major cause of itchiness and irritation of the skin is pool water. Chlorine-ravaged skin is easy prey for saboteurs so it should be treated immediately. And the best remedy for the purpose is chemical-free water.

As soon as a pool session ends, sensitive skin products that are enriched with aloe vera should be used to cleanse and moisterize the skin. This active ingredient effectively holds the moisture on the skin and removes the feeling of dryness or tightness after washing.

Avoidance of fragrances and perfume additives

An appealing scent may be a delight for the nose, but it can also result in skin aggravation. According to Audrey Kunin, dermatologist and DermaDoctor’s founder, the number one cause of allergies in skin care is fragrance. That’s right, the credit for berserk skin can be given to minty and floral scents.

Therefore, fragrances and perfumes should be kept at bay wherever possible, but those who can’t afford to part with their favorite scents can follow another strategy: spray the scent on the clothes to wear and let dry a few minutes. This strategy ensures there is no direct contact with the skin, so it prevents any chances of irritation.

Petroleum Jelly treatment

Another sensitive skin treatment for people who are easy victims of household irritants is to use ingredient-heavy products in moderation. The skin’s protective layer gives up to abrasive household products, and when a chemical-filled moisturizer is considered as a remedial measure on an already weak skin area, it leads to a reaction overload, resulting in burning, stinging and redness.

Petroleum jelly on the other hand is very safe to apply on the skin as it only contains one active ingredient. It is also recommended as a soother for dry skin by the American Academy of Dermatology. Petroleum jelly is safe to apply on all areas of the body and is often listed at an affordable price.

Essential fatty acids

The environment, the season and the age shows on your skin. However, essential fatty acids such as EPA and DHA found in Omega 3 fish oil capsules, salmon and flaxseed can protect the skin from environmental harshness by keeping it hydrated.

The nutrient EPA regulates oil production to prevent the breakout of acne irritation and delays wrinkles by prolonging the aging process. A study in Journal of Lipid Research also reveals that the ingredient blocks enzymes (UV-induced) that cause skin sagging by eating the collagen.

