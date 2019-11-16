By Jack Stern, M.D., Ph.D.

Ending Back Pain: A totally new paradigm for treating back pain from Dr. Jack Stern, a neurosurgeon and professor at N.Y. Medical College.

Virtually every American will suffer from back pain at some point. Dr. Jack Stern, a neurosurgeon and professor at N.Y. Medical College, brings relief to these millions of sufferers (including himself) who literally ache for help. Based on the latest scientific data, Dr. Stern developed a five-step approach with a multidisciplinary, holistic perspective that’s been missing from conventional back pain wisdom:

• Step One: Unlock your back’s unique pain code, because everyone’s back pain is different.



• Step Two: Prepare to work with health care professionals, because in today’s healthcare environment you need to advocate for yourself.



• Step Three: Ensure proper diagnosis, because diagnosis is the key to proper treatment.



• Step Four: Embrace various pathways to healing, because there may be more than one way to treat your pain.



• Step Five: Live a life that supports a strong, healthy back, because you don’t want your back pain to become a chronic problem.



This book is engagingly written and chock-full of enlightening case studies. Ending Back Pain finally shares the program that’s already helped more than 10,000 grateful patients.



About the Author:

Jack Stern, M.D., Ph.D., is the author of Ending Back Pain: 5 Powerful Steps to Diagnose, Understand, and Treat Your Ailing Back. He is a board-certified neurosurgeon specializing in spinal surgery, and cofounder of Spine Options, one of America’s first facilities committed to nonsurgical care of back and neck pain. Dr. Stern is on the clinical faculty at Weill Cornell Medical College and has published numerous peer- and non peer– reviewed medical articles. He lives and practices in White Plains, New York. For more information, please visit https://drjackstern.com/