5 Steps to Declutter Your Home

Decluttering is a simple way to simplify your life that makes it easier to relax and enjoy sharing your home with friends and family.

Stuff is like dust. It multiplies when you aren’t looking, and before you know it, you can’t turn around without bumping into something. Whether you’re selling your home or not, decluttering is a perfect opportunity to get rid of your excess stuff and enjoying a simpler, more relaxed life.

Use these five easy-to-do decluttering tips to help you keep your home clutter-free all year long.

Start Slow and Build Up Speed

It can be hard to get into the decluttering groove. Ease into the decluttering mindset by choosing one or two items a day to give away or set aside for a garage sale. Taking it one step at a time can help you build momentum and establish a habit of getting rid of the things you no longer need or want. Once you get rid of that first item, it becomes possible to get rid of one hundred more. Garage Sale It or Give It Away

Garage sales are a great way to declutter quickly and put a few bucks back in your pocket in the process. When you are organizing a garage sale, be sure to cast a wide net when advertising. Also, don’t set your prices so high that people won’t be willing to buy. Always be prepared to negotiate a lower price for that treasured item. When the sale is over, and the garage doors come down, load up the remaining pieces and take them straight to the nearest donation center. Your belongings can help others get back on their feet plus you will receive a receipt for you to claim the donation on your taxes. It’s a home improvement win for everyone involved.

3. Set a New Schedule

Clutter doesn’t appear overnight. It builds up slowly and creeps into your life. One way to avoid the slow creep of clutter into your home is to set a regular decluttering schedule for each room in the house. Once a week, once a month–whatever works for you. On the assigned date, go through the designated room and remove any broken, damaged, or outdated items.

4. Invest in Organization

Custom storage solutions fall into the category of “stuff you must have.” Purchasing special hangers, storage containers, vacuum-sealed bags, etc. can help keep your things organized and out of your way. Custom storage solutions protect your possessions from season-to-season from insects, moisture, or damage.

5. Get Selective with Your Purchases

Once you get everything cleared out and freed up more space than you thought possible, you will want to keep your home free and clear all of the time. To do this, limit your shopping trips, avoid making those “cute” purchases around the holidays, and inform family/friends to limit gifts on Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, or other celebrations.

Decluttering is a simple way to simplify your life that makes it easier to relax and enjoy sharing your home with friends and family. Incorporating these five steps into your life will help you maintain a clutter-free home year after year.

Article courtesy of Lois Harper, Broker/Salesperson Wardley Real Estate REALTOR®, ABR702-612-8842