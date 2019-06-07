7 Tips to Prevent a Burglary in Your Home

A burglary happens every 15 seconds in the United States. Use these seven tips on how to prevent a burglary in your home.

It is now up to you, rather than your landlord to protect your home against dangers like burglars. According to Nationwide Insurance, a burglary happens every 15 seconds in the United States. Use these seven tips on how to prevent a burglary in your home.

Invest in a security system – A good security system is an excellent deterrent to would-be burglars. According to Nationwide Insurance, homes without security systems are two to three times more likely to be targeted by thieves than those that have them. Beef up your exterior doors – Make sure your exterior doors are solid metal or wood. If they aren’t, replace them. Install deadbolt locks on exterior doors, and if those doors have windows close to locks, use deadbolts that require a key to open both inside and out. If you have sliding glass doors in your home, secure them. You can buy special locks that prevent them from sliding open, or simply cut a broom handle to size and insert it in the door track to secure it. Lock all windows – Make a habit of checking all windows to be sure they’re closed and locked before leaving for the day. First-floor windows are especially important, but burglars have been known to climb a tree or a porch to access second-story windows as well. Maintain a clear outdoor view – Keep your bushes, trees and other landscape features near doors and windows trimmed to eliminate potential cover for a person trying to gain entry to your home. Consider using chain link fencing, rather than wood, to allow neighbors and police a clear view of your home. Install outdoor lighting, particularly around entryways, to reduce a criminal’s ability to hide in the shadows while breaking into your home. Obscure the indoor view – Curtains, shades, and blinds are essential to home security, preventing potential thieves from being able to peer in to look for valuable items in your home. Secure your garage – This is another common entry point for thieves. Make sure to close and lock the garage door. If you have a keypad entry system, change the code frequently to prevent worn buttons from giving it away. If you typically park your car in the driveway, don’t leave an automatic garage door opener inside. If your garage has windows, cover them. If it has a pull-cord door release inside, keep that cord out of sight and/or install a security kit that prevents it from being accessed from outside. Protect personal information – Don’t discuss vacation plans in public or on the internet. Do not label your mailbox or your home with your family name. If you’re putting boxes out for trash collection, break them down and fold labels to the inside to avoid advertising what was in them, especially if they once held high-value items.

Of course, none of these measures will provide absolute protection against burglary. They can, however, significantly reduce your risk by making it more difficult and risky for a would-be thief to break into your home. Often, that’s all it takes to send them off in search of a less challenging target.

Article courtesy of Lois Harper, Broker/Salesperson Wardley Real Estate REALTOR®, ABR702-612-8842