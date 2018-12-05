A Tidy Home Really is a Tidy Mind – Improve your Wellbeing!

It is essential to keep your home tidy. Having too much clutter can be dangerous, creating an increased risk of fire, falling, or even breaking bones because of trip hazards.

We all struggle to keep our homes tidy at some point; it is just something that happens from time to time. However, if you regularly live in mess and clutter, it could be a little more serious than being too busy or forgetting. A messy home often leads to negative effects on mental health and even physical health, which is why it is important to try and keep things clean as much as possible. A tidy home is a tidy mind, and this article will give you a little more information on the subject.

The Impact of Mess on General Health

Your physical health can be affected by an untidy home, and over time it will only get worse if it is left. The air inside can become worse than outside, with dust and insect carcasses causing allergic reactions to happen more frequently, and even going so far to trigger asthma attacks. Additionally, it puts you at a higher risk of developing infections and illnesses because of all the dirt.

Having too much clutter can be dangerous as well, creating an increased risk of fire, falling, or even breaking bones because of the trip hazards. Studies have even shown that those with cluttered homes tend to be more at risk of heart disease because they are less active and healthy than those with clean homes.

The Effects of Mess on Mental Health

The effect that mess has on mental health is equally important. A cluttered and unclean home can increase the amount of the stress hormone cortisol that is produced by the body, leaving you feeling tenser as well as more anxious than usual. It even causes an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. Over time, too much stress can suppress the immune system, leaving you at risk of physical illness.

Depression and clutter go hand in hand, and it is often one of the tell-tale signs that you or someone close to you is suffering. The mess can leave you feeling unmotivated and even more emotionally drained than usual, making it hard to find the will to clean things up. It can make you feel worse about yourself and surroundings, which is why it is important to try your best to tidy as much as you can.

Keeping Your Home Tidy

It is essential to keep your home as tidy as possible, but we also know that every day is different and so some days are going to be a lot harder to try and manage. Even on your worst days, there are three things you need to do:

* Make the bed

* Open the curtains or blinds

* Do the dishes

As simple as they are, they will make you feel a lot better about yourself and your home. For the days where things are a little easier, here are some of the other tips for keeping your home clean:

* Focus on one room at a time

* Do a little and often

* Remember to clean the little things

* Take a break when you need to

* Try to make the cleaning fun

* Light a candle or three

To Conclude

Hopefully, this has helped you to see what the relationship between mess and mental health is, as well as the ways in which you can try to prevent it. The process is not an easy one, but we know that you are going to be able to pull through and keep things looking good – even if it takes you a little while. If you found this topic to be an interesting one and would like to learn more, we have a great and detailed guide on the topic for you to read.

About the Author

Will Tottle is a freelance writer, his blog can be seen here. If you are interested in more information on anything Vacuum related, then check out his ultimate vacuum guides for more details.

Follow Will on Facebook or Google+