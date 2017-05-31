Alan Alda’s New Book

In his new book, If I Understood You, Would I Have this Look on My Face? he guides us through his discoveries, showing how communication can be improved through learning to relate to the other person.

Alan Alda, the award-winning actor and bestselling author, has been on a decades-long journey to discover new ways to help people communicate and relate to one another more effectively. In his wry and wise voice, Alda reflects on moments of miscommunication in his own life, when an absence of understanding resulted in problems both big and small

In his new book, If I Understood You, Would I Have this Look on My Face? he guides us through his discoveries, showing how communication can be improved through learning to relate to the other person: listening with our eyes, looking for clues in another’s face, using the power of a compelling story, avoiding jargon, and reading another person so well that you become “in sync” with them, and know what they are thinking and feeling—especially when you’re talking about the hard stuff.

The Mirror Exercise is one of many exercises included in the book that helps to build empathy, nurture our innate mind-reading abilities, and improve the way we relate and talk with others, in every aspect of our lives—with our friends, lovers, and families, with our doctors, in business settings, and beyond.

About the Author:

Alan Alda has earned international recognition as an actor, writer, and director. He has won seven Emmy Awards, received three Tony nominations, is an inductee of the Television Hall of Fame, and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Aviator. Alda played Hawkeye Pierce on the classic television series M*A*S*H, and his films include Crimes and Misdemeanors, Everyone Says I Love You, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Bridge of Spies, and many more. Alda is an active member of the science community, having hosted the award-winning series Scientific American Frontiers for eleven years and founded the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University. Alda is the author of two bestselling books, Never Have Your Dog Stuffed: And Other Things I’ve Learned and Things I Overheard While Talking To Myself.