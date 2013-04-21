Baby Boomer Drinking

Baby boomers may blame boredom, the recession, working longer or lack of money, for causing depression, stress or anxiety but the answer does not have to be drinking.

With the recent recession and economy tanking, there has been a major impact in the stock market of America’s Baby Boomers, the generation born between 1946 and 1964, and our newest groups of hopeful retirees. This generation of Americans is considered hopeful, because a majority of retirement funds have been lost in the past 5 years due to the recession. This generation may not be able to retire at the age of 55 or even 65. According to an article on thefix.com, studies completed by Columbia University have revealed that Americans born after the Second World War have a “greater risk of developing alcohol and engaging in risk drinking practices.”

Although the baby boomers generation may blame boredom, the recession, working longer before retiring, or stress over money, the end result of depression, stress or anxiety does not have to be drinking. Some frustrated and bored individuals will seek relief for themselves with a quick-fix, go-to solutions such as drinking. A majority of drinkers, not only in the baby boomers generation, fill this personality type. For them it is so much easier to quick fix and medicate their problems with excessive drinking, while in reality long term solutions for problems demand change, work and dedication.

For Americans who fall in this age bracket, excessive drinking does not have to be the solution for growing concerns of retiring. There are ways to deal with these types of issues that would fall under long term solutions such as finding other means of happiness. Maybe a person in their late 50’s is having a hard time finding their sense of purpose or drive. Without dreams and aspirations life can seem pointless and empty. Working on making changes can be challenging when doing it on your own. Rehabilitation programs are available throughout the country and you just need to search them out. Massachusetts alcohol rehabilitation center listings provides help for those living in that state.

The good thing is: it’s never too late for a person to discover new hobbies, talents or establish goals. These goals or hobbies should be focused around what makes the person the happiest. Every person’s goal will be different, some people may focus on retiring early, or some may take up sailing or doing charity work. These goals will ultimately give someone struggling with substance use more meaning, perspective and purpose in their life. Working daily towards goals and long term goals help people repair, rebuild, and strengthen relationships with others as well.

Ultimately by building a better life, a person can stop using alcohol as an excuse to medicate themselves through tough periods of adult life. The baby boomers of America can learn much from these techniques and should try assessing their lives with goals if they feel like they are drinking too much. The question at hand would be: is drinking going to get in the way of obtaining those goals? If yes, then the person should strongly consider whether they really need to continue drinking or drink in the first place. Millions of people everyday are effected by devastation, tragedy and stress, but not every person turns to alcohol as the solution. There are more effective ways to deal with stress, and it’s never too late to reverse excessive drinking behaviors. Source: Scheeren, Mark W. The Saint Jude Home Program. 3rd ed. Print.

