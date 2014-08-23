Do You Have a Bucket List?

Apparently, a bucket list is a number of experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime but from where did the term originate?



Once our children have “flown the nest” and we begin to look forward to our retirement, we look back on our lives and consider what more we want to do before our days end.

In recent years, I’ve noticed that this is exactly what I, and many of my friends have been doing. In fact it has become our favorite topic of conversation.

This started me wondering: Exactly what is a “bucket list” and where did the term bucket list come from?



According to a source I consulted, a “bucket list” is a number of experiences or achievements that a person hopes to have or accomplish during their lifetime.

With a little research I found a plausible theory of where the term came originated:



“It is believed to originate sometime in the Middle Ages, when a common form of death was execution by being hung, or even suicide. When a person was about to die, they would kick the bucket that they were standing on from underneath their feet and die.”

Whether the depressing explanation is true or not, the lists that we make, generally bring hope and joyous plans for our future. With the help of friends and visitors to our site, I have compiled a list of my own. Feel free to borrow any of our ideas.

* Visit all 5 continents in the world

* Play golf in every state of the USA

* Visit Greece

* Go on a River Cruise in Vietnam

* Take a 2 weeks vacation in Hawaii

* Attend the British Women’s Open Golf Tournament

* Drive on the Autobahn in Germany

* Skydive

* Visit London

* Be around long enough to see my grand daughter graduate from college

* Golf in Ireland

* Visit Scotland and Ireland

* Go to New England in the Fall and see the leaves change color

* Go to the Golf Hall of Fame

* Take golf lessons from Annika at her school in Florida

* Play golf on the big Island of Hawaii

* Play golf in Williamsburg where the LPGA plays

* Visit Nova Scotia where Anne Murray lived

* Visit Boston again with more time to enjoy the historical sites

* Play golf at the Coeur d’ Alene Resort again

* Spend two nights in a suite at the Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra. Has to be a full moon with a total balcony view of the Taj Mahal.

* Break 100 in golf

* Be around long enough to see my god daughter graduate from college

* Hike in Northern Ireland and find my grandmother’s homestead and birthplace

* Travel to Normandy to the war memorials and place flowers on my great uncle’s grave in Somme

* On my list, but not in the near future and out of my control, to become a grandmother/see my son become a father

* Attend Wimbledon, French and Australian tennis championships

* Watch the British and US women’s golf championships

* Play golf at Pebble Beach golf course

* Take golf lessons and get down to a 10 handicap!!!

* Travel around Europe and visit some of the countries

* Spend quality time with my grand kids

* Finish my mother’s biography

* Break 80 in golf at least one more time in my life

* Volunteer some time in the nursery of my local hospital.

* Travel: Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Canada, Cruise the Mediterranean Sea

