Can Dogs Eat Apples, Lobster & These Unexpected Food?

The digestive system of a dog is very different from that of humans and as such, some foods that are perfectly safe for us may pose harm to them.

You may want to give your pup a little bit of what you are eating, mix something more interesting in his kibble or give him human food as a treat. But you should be mindful of what you are feeding him.

The digestive system of a dog is very different from that of humans and as such, some foods that are perfectly safe for us may pose harm to them. Before you go giving Roger something off your plate, ensure that it’s is safe for him to eat, else you’ll be left with dog mess on the carpet! If you’re worried about something your dog has eaten, be on the safe side and call your vet.

Have you ever wanted to start feeding your dog real food but unsure of what you can and can’t feed them?

Pet Gear Lab is offering this high-quality print out that you can stick on your fridge or cupboard so that you can always refer to it when feeding your dog. There’s also space for you to add your own food!

You can download it here.