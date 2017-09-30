Conversations with Teen Mums is a web-based interactive documentary about millennial and generation Z young mums. It depicts the lives of girls catapulted straight into motherhood while still young themselves.

Funded by NZ On Air with additional support from the NZ Film Commission, Conversations was made in Auckland over a period of four years.

Featuring a combination of photographic portraits, personal quotes, written interviews and films, the Conversations website offers audiences a unique window into the minds of NZ young mums who are coming-of-age as their children grow.

Visit the Conversations website and read the honest, heartfelt stories that these young mums have been willing to share with us.