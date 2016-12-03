Creating Cards and Posters

You can make collage, poster, social media graphic and photo cards. Try it yourself. You’ll be surprised at how quickly you can be creative.



Every year, I still like to send real paper Christmas cards. Yes, I also send out some email cards but there is something about the tradition of mailing them that I enjoy.

The cards that I like receiving most include a newsletter of family events and a photo. I have friends living far away and sometimes years pass before we get a chance to see each other. The annual ritual keeps us in touch.

This year I am going to create my own cards with photos that I have on file. With the help of an online site called FotoJet I can customize my cards and print them on my own printer.

It is FREE, very easy and the results are fabulous!

First choose a design. There are abundant designs provided for making collages, posters, photo cards and more!

Next, add your own photos from computer or from your Facebook directly. You are free to adjust your photos however you want.

Once your card is done, you are given quick access to share it via Facebook or you can just save it as JPG/PNG.

Print you card and you’re all done!

I’m making my Christmas cards on this site but there is no end to the way you can use the templates on FotoJet. You can make collage, poster, social media graphic and photo cards. Try it yourself. You’ll be surprised at how quickly you can be creative.

Note: FotoJet has no relationship with Not Just the Kitchen. We thought this was a useful tool and wanted to share it with our readers.

Photo: Forest Wander