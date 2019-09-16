Food Safety for Adults Ages 60 and Over

What is food poisoning?

Food poisoning (also known as foodborne illness or food-related illness) is caused by eating food that has been contaminated by bacteria, viruses or parasites. Food can become contaminated by these microorganisms at any time before you eat it, including at home during:

handling

storing

cooking

There are many signs of food poisoning, but most types cause one or more of the following:

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

stomach pain and cramps

fever and chills

Symptoms can start within hours after eating the contaminated food, or sometimes not until days or even weeks later. Usually, people recover quickly and completely.

However, food poisoning sometimes causes serious complications, including death. This is the case for people who are more at risk for both food poisoning and related health complications, like older adults.