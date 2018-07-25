Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

There are good reasons for adding more asparagus to your diet. It is low in calories and loaded with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals.

Asparagus belongs to the lily family and comes in various colors, including white, green, and purple. It is used in many dishes worldwide, frittatas, pasta, and stir-fries to mention just a few.

Half cup (90 grams) of cooked asparagus contains:

* Fat: 0.2 grams

* Calories: 20

* Fiber: 1.8 grams

* Protein: 2.2 grams

* Vitamin A: approximately 18% of the RDI

* Vitamin C: approximately 12% of the RDI

* Vitamin E: approximately 7% of the RDI

* Vitamin K: approximately 57% of the RDI

* Potassium: approximately 6% of the RDI

* Phosphorous: approximately 5% of the RDI

* Folate: approximately 22% of the RDI

* Other micronutrients include iron, zinc, and riboflavin.

Great Source of Antioxidants

Antioxidants protect our cells from free radicals as well as oxidative stress. Like many other vegetables, asparagus comes loaded with antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin E, glutathione, flavonoids, and polyphenols. In addition, this powerful herb is rich in an anti-inflammatory flavonoid called quercetin, which contains blood pressure-lowering, anticancer and antiviral effects.



Enhance Digestive System

Dietary fiber is necessary to maintain a good digestive system. Asparagus is rich in insoluble fiber that stimulates regular bowel movements and helps to grow good bacteria in our gut.

Lower Blood Pressure

Increasing potassium intake along with reducing salt intake can reduce high blood pressure. Potassium works by relaxing the blood vessel walls and excreting excess salt through urine. Consuming asparagus along with other potassium-rich foods will benefit all aspects of your health.

Support Pregnancy

Folate helps the formation of red blood cells maintaining healthy growth and development of the fetus. Asparagus is a great source of folate (vitamin B9). Consuming just half a cup of asparagus, a pregnant woman gets 22% of her daily folate requirement.

Lose Weight

Half a cup of asparagus contains just 20 calories, which means we can eat lots of asparagus without worrying about consuming many calories.

Preparing Asparagus

Hold each stock with both hands and bend it until it snaps. Discard the tough end and cook the asparagus in one of the following ways:

* Steamed

* Boiled

* Baked

Once the asparagus is cooked and cooled, it can be added to salads.

About the Author:

Mai Hoang is an editor of health and wellness site All Remedies. She is currently an active contributor to many health and beauty related websites. She loves to share and exchange her knowledge about beauty, fitness, healthy diets and natural remedies. She can be contacted via AllRemedies.com.