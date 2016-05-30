10 Steps to Healthy Skin at Every Age

Your skin can speak volumes about your emotional and physical health. Healthy skin is the first thing that people will notice about your appearance



Your skin can speak volumes about your emotional and physical health. Healthy skin is the first thing that people will notice about your appearance. Therefore, you’ll want to develop a program that will maintain a healthy looking skin at every stage of your life. Fortunately, there are many steps that you can take that will keep your skin fresh and beautiful at any age.

1. Step for Treating Acne

If you think only teenage girls and boys go through hormone-related skin problems such as blemishes and acne, think again! Adult acne is a severe skin problem faced by many adults worldwide. To treat acne, you need to keep the area scrupulously clean, use a gentle fragrance-free cleanser that does not irritate your skin and maintain a healthful diet.

2. Step for Treating Skin When You Are Pregnant

Scientifically speaking, your skin is at its best during pregnancy because of high estrogen levels. However, many pregnant women end up having melasma and stretch marks. A doctor can prescribe a cream to lighten the pigmentation but not much can be done to prevent your skin from the stretching. Shea butter and other moisturizers may minimize the effect and cool showers with antibacterial body wash will make you feel more comfortable.

3. Step for Treating Middle Age Skin

By the time you reach your 40’s, your skin may start showing some signs of aging such as crow’s feet, hyper-pigmentation and sagging. This is the time to evaluate your beauty products. If you’ve been using the same skin cream since you were a teenager, you might want to try a product that provides more moisture to your skin. A monthly self-check, from scalp to feet, for any skin related anomaly is important for skin cancer prevention.

4. Step for Picking Right Products

The skincare market is inundated with cosmetic and skin care products, which makes it difficult for us to make the right selection. Consider only products made of natural ingredients and no known side-effects. A prescription from your doctor for a retinoid-based cream might help to reduce signs of aging.

5. Step for Erasing Redness of the Skin

Redness of the skin is a common issue faced by many women in their mid 40’s. It can be caused by stress, excessive sun exposure or an unhealthy lifestyle. Symptoms of Rosacea include skin redness, bumps, and dryness. There are over-the-counter topical formulas that provide effective treatment but in a severe case seeking the advice of a dermatologist is your best bet.

6. Step for Banishing Problem Spots

Problem spots can include actinic keratosis where the skin develops red flaky spots, often found on the forehead and nose. Another problem spot can be seborrheic keratosis where you see warty, yellowish-brown growths on your back and chest. Any changes to the skin should be evaluated by a doctor. Some innocent looking spots can be the beginning skin cancer and only a qualified expert can make that judgement.

7. Step for Making your Skin Look Fresh

It is important to keep your skin hydrated especially when your estrogen levels start to plunge and oil production begins to decrease. As you age, your skin becomes thinner, drier, and itchier. Drinking 7 to 8 glasses of water every day helps keep your skin healthy and fresh.

8. Step for Treating Spider & Varicose Veins

Women over 50 may develop spider or varicose veins on their legs and thighs. There are ways to prevent and treat this concern. For prevention, avoid sitting with crossed legs for longer periods, get regular exercise, and maintain a healthy weight. Once spider and varicose veins have formed, medical treatment is the only way to eliminate them .

9. Step for Maintaining Great Skin

Who wouldn’t want flawless skin at any age! Unfortunately, not many of us are blessed with beautiful skin. However, with good hygiene, a balanced diet and sun avoidance we can all enjoy healthy trouble-free skin. Using natural products such as tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil will enhance the look and texture of your skin.

10. Step for Treating Premature Signs of Aging

As well as a disciplined skincare regime, a healthful diet will keep premature signs of aging at bay. Consuming foods rich in vitamins A, B1, B6, C and D is important. Vitamin A and vitamin C are especially helpful in your quest for younger and fresher looking skin. Omega-3 fatty acids are are essential to your overall health.

The health of your skin at any age is dependent upon your lifestyle. Genetics will dictate the color, texture and elasticity but it’s up to you to look after your skin if you want a healthy glowing complexion.

About the Author:

Evie Dawson is a fitness coach and health writer based in Boston, MA. Her passion is to encourage others to rediscover their lifestyle and get inspired for organic living.

Photo: Oakley Foxtrot