Horse Owners Fighting a Fire

Those who were able to corral their horses and lead them to safety found that after the fire there was nowhere for the horses to return.

The devastating fires in California burned more than 330 square miles damaging homes, displacing animals and causing loss of life.

Horse owners were fighting the fire and trying to save their animals any way they could. One woman managed to squeeze her pony into the back seat of her Honda Accord.

The International Friesian Horse Show Association (IFSHA), a member association of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) which is the branch that sends equestrians internationally and to the Olympics has been addressing the requests for assistance from its members in California who have been affected by the wildfires.

Laurie Statam, a member of the board of directors for IFSHAI asked a lady who owns one of the farms since there’s nothing left, what do you need first. She replied, “footing, there’s 6” of ash everywhere and the horses can’t walk on it and have it go into their lungs. Then pipe corrals, buckets and fly masks. Fly season starts in February and there’s no vegetation to handle the bugs, they will go right for the horses.”

In order to raise funds, IFSHA is offering From Ashes WE RISE apparel for a donation including shipping:

T-shirts $25 Mens small – XLarge

Oversize Ts $27 XXL-XXXXL

Hoodies $45 small – XLarge

Oversize Hoodies $50 XXL-XXXXL

Long Sleeve T-shirts $30 small – Xlarge

All money received through sales of these items will be distributed through the IFSHA Treasurer as specified by the Board of Directors.

Orders can be made through PayPal links from FaceBook page @IFSHAFireFund. Please denote the size in the comments section. Each order will be mailed as designated through PayPal. Otherwise, checks can be sent to:

IFSHA

c/o Laurie Statam

3705 Hilty Rd

Export, PA 15632

Much time and effort, from artwork through management, have been donated to make this happen. It is hoped that through the generosity of people, a sufficient amount of funds will be raised to provide assistance to those who need it.