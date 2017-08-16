When you come across somebody who smiles at you, despite your weariness, you can’t help but smile back. If you want to make a good impression, smiling is your best option.

By: Codi Morieta

Have you ever noticed how the word “smile” assumes the position of a smile on your face right after it has been pronounced?

The same is true with a grin or a grouch.

Much of the words in the English language or perhaps in other languages of the world assume the facial expressions of the person pronouncing them. Perhaps this is how words came into existence.

What kind of difference can a smile make? In spite of its simplicity and spontaneity, a smile can make all the difference. It creates an atmosphere.

Admittedly, a frown can likewise create an atmosphere. The question now is this: “Which is more preferable?” An atmosphere of dissent brought about by frowning can bring conflict and unfriendliness, while a smile can create unity and camaraderie.

A smile is contagious. When you project a smile, the other person can’t help but smile back at you. Throw a smile to a baby, and there’s a big chance the baby will smile back at you.

Because of your smile, the baby starts to be playful with you even if you are a stranger to him. When a baby starts to be playful, you just can’t resist playing with him. Then he begins to laugh and giggle. You make the baby happy; you make yourself happy too. And to think all these started with a simple smile. If all these take place in a doctor’s office, chances are that you will forget why you are there in the first place. A smile can erase the pain, especially emotional and psychological pain.

If you want to make a good impression, smiling is your best option. You can sport all those expensive things on your body. You may be rich and famous. But if you sport a sour face, you’ll get the same treatment in return, as sour as vinegar.

A smile is worth more than words. A smile is a universal language expressed in the form of a gesture that greets and welcomes other people. When someone smiles at you, especially at a time you least expect it, you will get overwhelmed and you will return the favour. This is best exemplified during Christmas time.

Of course, Christmas is the time and season of smiles. But Christmas is also the time you get too busy attending to parties and shopping that you get so tired you feel you can’t smile anymore. However, when you come across somebody who smiles at you despite your weariness, you can’t help but smile back.

Try walking into a shop where a frown from the owner awaits you. Before you know it, you are heading back to the door where you came from. It’s as if your legs have a mind of their own. This is the reason why it is important that your salespeople (if you are in the sales business) wear smiles on their faces all the time. This is the best way to attract more customers. Make smiling the trademark of your business. Show it with your company logo and watch your business grow, just like all the other businesses using it.

A smile has no monetary value yet it is priceless. No amount of money can buy you one. It’s given away for free. You neither have to beg, steal, or borrow it. A smile comes naturally from the heart, resulting in harmony at home and prosperity for business. A smile binds and maintains a friendship. Without smiles, any friendship is unimaginable.

“But how can you smile when you are overwhelmed with problems of the heart, health, finances, and peace of mind?” Yes, it’s difficult; but would sulking help? Will a frown take away the pain and rid the problems that keep pushing you down to more problems, illness, poverty, and a confused mind? The answer is obvious. Without a shadow of a doubt, a smile will clear the clouds and bring in the sunshine to your life.

A smile is like a jewel worn on the face. It is the gateway to your personality. Wear a smile every minute and hour of the day, and you won’t need anything else.

