Injectable Silicone for Body Contouring and Enhancement – FDA Warning

Injectable silicone is permanent and stays in your body. It is is different from silicone oil used in small amounts in the eyes or the silicone used in FDA-approved breast implants.

By: FDA Consumer Health Information

Are you considering a procedure to shape or increase the size of certain parts of your body? Beware of using injectable silicone for body contouring, or any other unapproved products to achieve your goals.

Injectable dermal fillers are medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Although the FDA has approved certain injectable dermal fillers for use in the face (for example, to enhance lips and cheeks) and hands, no injectable filler is FDA-approved for large-scale body contouring or body enhancement.

That means you should never get an injectable filler as a breast filler, “butt filler,” or filler for spaces between your muscles. And you should never get any type of injectable filler for large-scale body contouring or enhancement. These kinds of uses can lead to serious injury, permanent scarring or disfigurement, and even death.

Check Before You Inject: 4 Safety Tips

Please consider the following advice.

NEVER get any type of filler or liquid silicone injected for body contouring or enhancement. This means you should never get breast fillers, “butt” fillers, or fillers for spaces between your muscles. These products, which include certain types of injectable silicone, can be dangerous and can cause serious injury and even death.

NEVER buy dermal fillers on the Internet. They may be fake, contaminated, or harmful.

NEVER get injectable fillers from unlicensed providers or in non-medical settings like hotels or private homes.

ALWAYS work with a licensed health care provider who uses FDA-approved products for treatments. Vials should be properly labeled and sealed. If your health care provider offers a procedure using a dermal filler that is much cheaper than similar procedures using FDA-approved dermal fillers, or if a product has labeling that looks strange or different than usual, beware.

