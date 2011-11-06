Maintaining Youthful Skin

As we age it becomes harder to maintain youthful skin, not only is this due to the natural process of ageing but also because of daily damage from the sun.



As we age it becomes harder to maintain youthful skin, not only is this due to the natural process of ageing but also because of daily damage from the sun. There are many products available that can help to reduce some of the signs of ageing, such as minimising wrinkles and fading age spots. General skincare should include appropriate cleansing and moisturising and also making sure that sun cream is applied daily, as this blocks UVA which is present how ever little sun there is. As well as these basic steps, there are some others that can be taken to maintain youthful skin.

Botox is the short name given to Botulinum Toxin Type A which is produced from the C.botulinum bacteria. When Botox is injected into the face it blocks the chemical transmitter that makes muscles contract creating a temporary paralysis of the muscles. This usually lasts for up to six months and then further injections are needed. Botox is ideal for treating lines on the face, particularly the glabellar, or frown lines and crow`s feet. There are some temporary effects of the treatment including headaches and tenderness but these soon disappear.

Dermal fillers are used to correct depressions in the skin such as scars and wrinkles. There are a variety of products used and the procedure is fast, usually pain free with few side effects.

Microdermabrasion is sometimes referred to as an instant facelift and this involves the application of rough grains to remove the surface layer of the skin. This can be used on other parts of the body as well as the face.

Laser treatment can be used on the skin for a variety of reasons, including the removal of age spots and other pigmentations, scars, hair and thread veins. Laser treatment is also able to diminish wrinkles and fine lines as well as improving skin texture.

A chemical peel, known as chemexfoliation, can be used on the face, neck and hands. It works by removing the outer layers of the skin which creates younger looking skin. There are various types, from a light chemical peel which is ideal for light wrinkling or uneven pigments to a deep chemical peel that can produce long lasting results. The type of procedure and after effects will vary depending on the type of peel used.

The facelift is also known as a Rhytidectomy and this involves smoothing loose skin on the face and neck and tightening the tissues underneath. The end results include reduction of wrinkles, a smoother jaw line and excess fat removal. During the procedure a surgeon will remodel the face under a general anaesthetic.

If you are unsure of what options there are available then a visit to some credible websites will help you to find the best solution to maintain youthful skin.

Photo: Orofacial

