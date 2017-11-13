Possibility does not come from money. It is about what you can choose and what you can do because of choices that create greater possibility.

A lot of people think of money as a tool for creating, but money is not a source of creation. You are the source of creation that creates money. Money is a lazy pile of shit. It doesn’t want to work that hard. You, on the other hand, are not a lazy pile of shit. You like to work hard because it makes you happy.

Are creation and creativity a source of money? No. Money is a by-product of what you create. When you eat, do you automatically create shit? No. Shit is a by-product of eating. That’s an obnoxious way of putting it. It’s about how you facilitate money and how you facilitate change in the world with money.

QUESTION ONE: What can I do or choose that will create greater possibility in the world right away?

Possibility does not come from money. It is about what you can choose and what you can do because of choices that create greater possibility.

QUESTION TWO: What can I be that I am not being that if I would be it would exponentialize my receiving off the charts of this reality?

Receiving can only occur by what you are willing to be. You have to be a whole lot more than you think you can actually be to increase your capacity to receive. I have looked at thousands of things with respect to how they might be, how they should be, how they could be, or how they ought to be. Was any of it true? No. Did any of it mean anything? No.

QUESTION THREE: What have I chosen as the sum of what I can be, do, have, create, and generate that keeps me living in this reality rather than having my reality?

About the Author:

Internationally recognized thought leader Gary Douglas specializes in transforming lives. He is a best-selling author, international speaker, and a sought-after facilitator. He chooses to embody consciousness in everything that he does which inspires others to choose to become more conscious as a result. Read more about Gary and his work at https://garymdouglas.com. T o purchase his newly published Advanced How to Become Money Workbook, click here!