Permanent makeup, also known as cosmetic tattooing, is becoming quite popular for women who play sports or are allergic to cosmetic products.

By: Ines Chulina

With people having so much to do during the day, we are always looking for ways to cut down our time. For women, one very time-consuming activity is applying makeup each morning, or even several times per day. One way of saving time is taking advantage of permanent makeup.

This can be a wonderful choice for women who play sports, have many things to do each day, are allergic to cosmetic products, or just want to spend less time and money on the entire process. Permanent makeup, also known as cosmetic tattooing, is becoming quite popular, but there are things you should know before having the procedure done.

When permanent makeup, also known as micropigmentation, is applied, the process injects dyes under the skin which give the illusion that a woman is wearing eyeliner, eyebrow pencils, lip liners, and even lipstick. If done correctly by a highly trained professional, a woman can achieve a very natural look.

A woman deciding if permanent makeup will be right for her should look into all the options. She should do a great deal of research and understand that there are many advantages, as well as disadvantages, to having such a permanent procedure done on her face.

One advantage is definitely the time issue. Not having to apply makeup each day is a real time saver. But, you won’t have the option of varying your makeup shades since only one shade is able to be tattooed onto your skin.

The disadvantage of permanent makeup is that, as with any type of surgical procedure, there are risks. You should always consult with your doctor, as well as verify the credentials of the person who will apply the permanent makeup, before you have the procedure done.

If you’ve decided to go ahead with the procedure, you’ll need to decide which area of your face you wish to enhance. You can have eyebrow liner applied to fill in sparse eyebrows or eyeliner to help your eyelashes look thicker. You can even have lip liner or lipstick applied so you never have to worry about pale lips again.

A less drastic option is having your lashes dyed. This could be a solution for women athletes or those who are near-sighted. It is also a great alternative to mascara for women who suffer from makeup allergies or just have a shaky hand.

Before deciding to have permanent makeup applied, you should be aware of some of the down-sides. Most surprisingly,the inks and dyes known as color additives have not been approved for use as permanent makeup.

Currently, the FDA is in the process of evaluating the safety aspects of the procedure. Its biggest concern is the use of unsterile equipment that can transmit infectious diseases. All equipment must be clean and sanitized.

Lastly, unlike a regular tattoo, permanent makeup can not be removed easily, and in some cases, permanent discoloration can occur.

Source: www.isnare.com

Photo: Matthew Henry