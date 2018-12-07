Pet Loss Poems: To Heal Your Heart and Soul was written because people who suffer pet loss grief need a soft place to land.

Is your heart raw from the loss of your pet? Are you struggling to find peace in your daily routine that you once shared with your beloved companion?

In this book I am sharing with you forty-one pet loss grief poems I wrote to help my clients heal their grief and find solace on a daily basis.

Writing them also helped the process of healing my grief when helping my clients with their journey.

Each poem is distinctive, empathetic, and honest. They reveal many emotions of normal pet loss grief and the passage that people experience. As you read these poems my hope is you will be able to find peace, joy, and compassion for your heart as you experience the stories that these poems tell.

In this poetry book you will find familiarity reverence, solemnity, kindheartedness and even moments of humor. You will experience intimate details of the varying types of relationships people have with their animals.

It is my hope that this book of poems will be a contribution for your healing journey by providing you with a compassionate path as other have discovered.

Something special I’m including in this book is an opportunity for you to have your own Personalized Pet Loss Poem written by me. You can find the link for this service in the Resource Section in the back of this book

With years of experience in supporting people as their pets reach the end of their life I have gained a tremendous amount of wisdom and knowledge concerning the soul of our beloved companions.

Our animals are incredibly generous and have a unique view of the world and us. They come into our lives for many reasons—each one personal. They have a profound effect on the way we as humans approach life.

Along with my personal experience, plus being a professional animal communicator for over 20 years, a certified end-of-life and pet loss grief coach (CEOL), licensed massage therapist for humans, horses, and hounds, and a wolf biologist I have helped countless people around the world to feel safe with their feelings of grief and have a compassionate outlet to express what they are feeling.

People who feel alone with their feelings of grief have found support with these poems. Many have shared with me when they read this book it helped them feel sustained throughout their daily routine.

Isabel who had a personalized poem written for her and is included in this book shared:

Wendy,

Thank you for my beautiful poem about Dandy and including it in this book. I love my poem and reading what others are experiencing. This book is something I really needed as I was going through such a difficult time. When I read a particular poem on a daily basis I find that I can focus my thoughts through the love that is shared. It helps me not to feel alone in this journey. This is such a difficult subject, but the poems are compassionate, honest, and good for the heart and soul. One of the toughest things about saying good-bye to Dandy was knowing I would never hold him in my arms again. These poems helped me understand there are other ways to feel his love and companionship. Thank you for opening up my heart and mind to feel the creative part of my emotional grieving.

When you read this book you are entering a heartfelt and creative place, which has healed many a grieving heart. I promise you that when you read these poems you will experience what others have felt that maybe similar to what you are going through.

You never have to feel alone with your pet loss grief!

Remember, there are many ways to walk the journey of pet loss grief. I talk about this topic in great detail in my other books. By experiencing the Pet Loss Poems in this book, I hope you will allow your creative side to take a heartfelt journey towards feeling blessed for the life you shared with your beloved companion.

About the Author:

Wendy Van de Poll, MS, CEOL is an expert and pioneering leader in the field of pet loss grief support and animal communication/mediumship She is a 12 time international bestselling author and the founder of the Center for Pet Loss Grief. Her newest book is available on Amazon: Pet Loss Poems: To Heal Your Heart and Soul . She provides wisdom, joy, and compassion for grief relief in her practice. Wendy is a Certified End-of-Life and Grief Coach, Pet Funeral Celebrant, and a tested animal communicator/medium. With a Masters of Science in wolf ecology, Wendy has run with wolves in Minnesota, coyotes in Massachusetts, and foxes in her backyard.