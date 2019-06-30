Protective and Risk Factors for Mental Health

Learn about the factors that can help protect your mental health. Also find out about the factors that can put it at risk.

What can help protect your mental health?

Regardless of your age, you can have better mental health if you: eat a healthy diet, which supports a healthy body and brain

are physically active, which reduces stress and helps with concentration

get enough sleep, which makes you more alert and able to cope with stress Certain life circumstances can also help protect your mental health. These include: living in a safe community that is accepting, supportive and free of violence

having healthy and supportive relationships, which help you form meaningful connections

living in housing that is clean and well maintained

getting an education

having a steady job



What can put your mental health at risk?

Negative life circumstances can put you at risk of developing mental illness. Situations that can affect mental health include: poverty

family conflict or violence

neglect in early childhood

having a parent with a substance abuse problem

living in inadequate or unsafe housing Learning ways to cope with these circumstances can help your overall mental health.

How can you develop coping skills for mental health?

Focused counselling programs, classes or training teach coping skills to handle different life circumstances. These skills can help you to deal with problems or transitions that come up in life, such as: moving to a new city

changing schools

starting a new job

unemployment

becoming a parent

medical emergencies

traumatic experiences

retiring

the death of a loved one Learning coping skills early in life can help protect your mental health from childhood into adulthood.

For more information, please visit Government of Canada Healthy Living