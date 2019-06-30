Protective and Risk Factors for Mental Health

Learn about the factors that can help protect your mental health. Also find out about the factors that can put it at risk.
What can help protect your mental health?
Regardless of your age, you can have better mental health if you:
- eat a healthy diet, which supports a healthy body and brain
- are physically active, which reduces stress and helps with concentration
- get enough sleep, which makes you more alert and able to cope with stress
Certain life circumstances can also help protect your mental health. These include:
- living in a safe community that is accepting, supportive and free of violence
- having healthy and supportive relationships, which help you form meaningful connections
- living in housing that is clean and well maintained
- getting an education
- having a steady job
What can put your mental health at risk?
Negative life circumstances can put you at risk of developing mental illness. Situations that can affect mental health include:
- poverty
- family conflict or violence
- neglect in early childhood
- having a parent with a substance abuse problem
- living in inadequate or unsafe housing
Learning ways to cope with these circumstances can help your overall mental health.
How can you develop coping skills for mental health?
Focused counselling programs, classes or training teach coping skills to handle different life circumstances. These skills can help you to deal with problems or transitions that come up in life, such as:
- moving to a new city
- changing schools
- starting a new job
- unemployment
- becoming a parent
- medical emergencies
- traumatic experiences
- retiring
- the death of a loved one
Learning coping skills early in life can help protect your mental health from childhood into adulthood.
For more information, please visit Government of Canada Healthy Living