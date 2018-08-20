Recipes to Help Reduce Stress

Prolonged stress is created when you feel unable to deal with the problems you are facing. Your mental health is affected as is your enjoyment of life.

Common stressors usually come from money problems, work issues, or unhappy relationships. Too much stress can have a negative impact on how you think, feel, and behave and may even lead to clinical depression.

What Is Stress?

All of us have experienced stress at some point in our lives. We can feel anxious when meeting new people, going to a medical appointment or speaking in a public forum such as weddings or funerals. However, this type of stress is temporary and is resolved quickly.

Prolonged stress is created when you feel unable to deal with the problems you are facing. Common signs of stress are sweating, anxiety, insomnia, worrisome thinking, loss of appetite, and lack of concentration. Your mental health is affected as is your enjoyment of life.

Five Simple Ways to Reduce Stress

* Exercise

Applying physical stress to the body by exercising daily can help reduce mental stress. You don’t have to sign up for the next marathon or become a “gym rat” to reap the benefits of exercise. A brisk walk through your neighborhood or a half-hour swim will quickly reduce your anxiety level.

* Listen to Music

Immerse yourself in your favorite type of music. It doesn’t have to be slow; even music with a fast tempo can have an effect on your stress level. Grab the nearest person or your pet and do a few twirls around the kitchen. You’ll probably end up laughing which further relieves stress.

* Spend Time with Friends

If unresolved problems are causing you stress, a trusted friend or family member may be able to come up with real solutions and provide a positive perspective. Even temporary stressors can be alleviated by joining friends at a book club or nearest coffee shop.

* Laugh it Off

When was the last time you laughed? I mean a big strong belly-laugh. Laughter can release endorphins that enhance mood and reduce cortisol and adrenaline stimulation. Laughing stimulates the nervous system and makes you feel happy.

* Deep Breathing Exercises

If you find yourself experiencing stress symptoms, deep breathing exercises will calm you. Slowly, breathe in through your nose and exhale through your mouth. Concentrate your awareness on your breath. Take ten deep breaths before taking a break. Repeat a few times and you’ll find that your heart rate has slowed down and you will feel more relaxed.

Foods That May Help Reduce Stress

Researchers have performed studies that show that some foods may, help to reduce stress levels. These three natural remedies provide nutritional benefits and are worth trying:

* Green Leafy Vegetables

* Yogurt

* Kiwifruit

