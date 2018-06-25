A rose-mask can nourish your skin in winter months when the weather is cold and dry. Try one of the following rose-mask recipes to keep it healthy even in the harshest climates.

You have probably heard of rose water, a basic skin care product, but a rose-mask can be unfamiliar. Your skin needs continuous care and applied frequently, rose-mask is a remedy that can nourish your skin very well. In winter months when the weather is cold and dry, your skin is especially vulnerable and needs more moisture to provide a healthy glow.

Try one of the following recipes for a rose-mask which will nourish your skin and keep it healthy even in the harshest climates.

Nourishing Face Mask

You will need:

6-8 fresh rose petals

2 tablespoons of rose water

1 tablespoon of sugar-free yogurt

1 tablespoon of honey

Soak the petals in water for about an hour. Crush the petals. Place the yogurt in a bowl and mix with honey (the honey can be warmed up), rose water and crushed rose petals. You can add some lemon juice to the mixture to make the skin brighter. Apply the mixture to your face and keep it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

Rose petals have a hydrating effect and nourish the skin. Yogurt helps smooth the skin and honey provides antimicrobial properties. Combining these ingredients can help prevent acne.

Wrinkle and Sebum Reducing Face Mask

You will need:

6-8 rose petals

½ tablespoon of sandalwood powder

2 tablespoons of rose water

1 tablespoon of honey

Soak the rose petals in water, wash clean and crush them. Mix the crushed petals with the remaining ingredients. To brighten the skin, you can add turmeric powder to the mixture.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing with cool water.

This face-mask helps tighten your skin reduce acne and sebum.

Rose Petal And Yogurt Face Mask

You will need:

6-8 rose petals

1 tablespoon of green bean powder

1 tablespoon of sugar-free yogurt

1 tablespoon of rose water

Wash and crush the clean rose petals. Combine them with other the ingredients to get a thick paste. If the mixture becomes too thick, add a little rose water. Apply the mixture to your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes or until the mask dries. Rinse with clean water.

Exfoliating Face Mask

You will need:

6-8 rose petals

1 tablespoon oatmeal

Soak the rose petals in water for 30 minutes. Crush them and mix with oatmeal. Rub this mixture to the face and gently massage in circular motion. Rinse off the mask with clean water and fresh milk to supply moisture to the skin.

These popular face masks contain rose as an important ingredient. Applying them frequently will give you a smooth flawless face.

About the Author:

“Mai Hoang is an editor of health and wellness site All Remedies. She is currently an active contributor to many health and beauty related websites. She loves to share and exchange her knowledge about beauty, fitness, healthy diets and natural remedies. She can be contacted via AllRemedies.com