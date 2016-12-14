Tips for Restorative Sleep

The effects of little sleep can affect our lives in many negative ways, from stress to poor judgment, to heart disease and obesity.

Restorative sleep is crucial for our overall health and wellness. The effects of little sleep can affect our lives in many negative ways, from stress to poor judgment, to heart disease and obesity. But by tweaking our daily habits and routine, we can take control of our sleep and enjoy an energized and happy life.

The Virginia Spine Institute has put together an infographic to guide you to new sleeping habits and a revised routine. Follow these tips and get rid of the effects of sleep deprivation today: