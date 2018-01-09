Too Little Sleep Can Affect Your Health

Some experts say that sleep is a greater women’s health issue than men’s due to monthly hormonal changes, pregnancy, and menopause.

A decline in the production of human growth hormone may accelerate aging, and a lack of deep sleep significantly reduces this production, according to a recent study. Although men do have sleep problems, they’re far more prevalent in women. In fact, the average woman sleeps less than 6.5 hours per night during the entire work week.

The study, conducted by the University of Chicago on participants who do not have sleep problems, used audio stimulation to disturb the sleep of the study subjects so they would not be able to easily get into or stay in the deep sleep phases. They slept for the same length of time, but their deep sleep was reduced by 90 minutes. This resulted in a nearly 25% reduction in the production of human growth hormone.

This particular study was done on men but, according to University Services, which offers continuing education for physicians, 26% of women have trouble falling asleep, 35% of women awaken more often during the night, 24% wake up too early, 58% experience night time pain, and 24% get less sleep than they need to function. The number of men experiencing these problems is 18 to 35% lower.

Some experts say that sleep is a greater women’s health issue than men’s due to monthly hormonal changes, pregnancy, and menopause. However, many women also experience problems because they are juggling work, taking care of a home, and raising children. This is especially true for single mothers, of which there are nearly 10 million in the U.S.

As the University of Chicago study found, human growth hormone production is reduced under these conditions. But the women’s health problems don’t stop there. Research shows that it can also result in cardiovascular disease and weight gain. In fact, according to a study published in Obesity, researchers who reviewed 23 studies found an undeniable link between weight gain and sleep.

Women’s health could be greatly improved simply by getting sleep under control.

