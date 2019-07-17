Top Tips To Go Low GI

There are some simple things you can do to help you on your way to eating a low GI diet.

Swap those spuds: If you’re a big potato eater and can’t bear the thought of giving them up, you don’t have to – just switch to a lower GI potato such as Carisma™. Another option when making potato mash is to replace half the potato with cannellini beans, or swap to other lower GI options like sweet potato. Go grainy: Instead of buying bakery foods made primarily with white flour (e.g. white bread, crumpets, pikelets), choose grainy breads (where you can actually see the grains), authentic sourdoughs or stoneground wholemeal options. Get a good start: Replace highly processed breakfast cereals with natural muesli, traditional porridge oats or cereals that carry the GI Symbol. Love legumes! Dried and canned beans, lentils & chickpeas are all low GI and nutrient rich along with providing good levels of protein and fibre. Include legumes in your meals two or three times a week, or more often if you are a vegetarian. You can add them to salads, casseroles or bolognaise. Make a quick and easy dip using canned beans and eat with crunchy vegetables. It’s all about combinations: You don’t need to completely cut out high GI options – the trick is to combine them with low GI options to achieve a moderate GI and GL. Additionally, certain acids help to lower the GI of certain foods. Try vinegars on salads, yoghurt with cereal and lemon juice on vegetables. Smart Snacking: When it comes to snacking, go for fresh fruit, dried fruit, nuts and yoghurt. Avoid refined flour products like cookies, crackers and biscuits. Quantity control: Watch the amount and type of rice you eat at home and when you are eating out. Jasmine and Calrose varieties are high in GI. Better choices are Doongara, Moolgiri and Basmati; they have a lower GI and higher portion of the starch amylose that takes longer to break down helping to manage your blood glucose levels. Dairy good: Most dairy products including milk and yoghurt are low GI and an important source of protein and calcium. For alternative dairy products select calcium enriched soy milks rather than higher GI Rice milks. Wonderful Water: Make water your first choice. Avoid sugary drinks and drink no more than one to two glasses of alcohol a day.

Going low GI is easy! It’s all about healthy choices.

Step 1: Swap high GI foods for low GI foods. Not sure which foods are high or low? Use our Swap It search and look out for the GI Symbol on foods in your supermarket. Here is a simple shopping list to take with you.

Step 2: Eat at least one serving of a low GI carbohydrate food at each meal, and choose low GI snacks.

Step 3: Keep your eye on serving sizes. Eating too much food, even if it’s a healthy choice, isn’t good for you.

Swap it! Try these simple swaps or use our Swap It tool.

Meal High Low Breakfast Most flaked corn, wheat and puffed rice cereals Traditional rolled oats, natural muesli or cereals with the GI Symbol Lunch Fluffy white breads Wholegrain bread e.g. Burgen®, Tip Top® 9 Grain™ or Helga’s™ Lower Carb bread, authentic sourdough, white corn tortilla wraps such as Mission® wraps Dinner Jasmine rice Low GI White or Brown rice e.g. SunRice® Doongara™ Low GI rice or Basmati rice

Identifying low GI foods is only part of the challenge when it comes to healthy eating. Assembling them into a delicious and nutritious meal is the next step. To provide you with some inspiration, we have over 100 delicious recipes for you to try.

If you are feeling inspired to develop your own recipe or would like to make your favourite recipe low GI, download our recipe guidelines.