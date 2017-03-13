Women’s Health is Catching Up – Women and Men Have Different Symptoms and Treatments

Information about women’s health and aging is catching up, but there is still much more research to be done in that area.

With the busy lifestyles that many of us lead, it can be difficult to maintain healthy habits and active lives. In addition, it is important to stay informed about changing health needs throughout aging. This is especially important for women, whose bodies experience more physiological stresses and changes during their lifetime.

In general, women are vastly underrepresented in medical studies and clinical trials. The effects of menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause are important to consider during medical evaluations and consumer safety studies, because it is well known that hormonal changes can alter the actions of prescription medications. Unfortunately, the healthcare field has a great deal to explore about women’s health, but there are some differences in men and women that have already been identified.

In regards to mental health, women are more susceptible to depression and anxiety. In a brochure prepared by the National Institute of Mental Health, there are 5 Things You Should Know about Depression in Women.

Since women tend to live longer than men, women may experience more losses due to death of a spouse or loved ones. This may increase the feelings of loneliness that can trigger depression, so it is very important for aging women to have a social network and continue to be involved with the community.

Women of all ages need to visit their doctors regularly. There is so much health information available that it may seem overwhelming to stay on top of the latest research. Regular doctor visits will ensure that you are receiving the proper tests based on your risk factors and family history. Women in the baby boomer generation are likely to be screened for osteoporosis, breast cancer, and colon cancer.

Menopausal women often experience symptoms due to fluctuating hormones. Symptoms may include hot flashes, mood swings, vaginal dryness, and changes in sleeping patterns. During this time, it is especially important to eat healthy and stay active. Doctors may suggest prescription medications, such as hormone replacement therapy for short term use.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in women, but the health community ignored heart disease in women for a long time. Now we know that the symptoms are often different in men and women. Although the genetic risk factors cannot be controlled, it is possible to significantly reduce your risk by maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight.

Information about women’s health and aging is catching up, but there is still much more research to be done. We now understand that prescription medications may have different effects due to hormonal differences in men, menstruating women, and menopausal women. To stay on top of your health and the latest consumer safety research, it is critical to regularly visit your doctor and continue to learn about women’s health, drug recalls and research.

Photo: teammarche