Wonder Food for Your Eyes

By: Anita Oksa

Age Related Macular degeneration is the leading cause of irreversible severe visual loss for people over the age of fifty. It causes blurring of the central vision. There is no cure. If your are at high risk for the disease, ( family history) start incorporating these foods into your diet as studies have shown that they can slow the progression of AMD. And even if you’re not, you will benefit from healthy, happy eyes. If your eyes feel tired, so do you !

Kale, a green leafy vegetable is gaining in popularity because of its nutritional benefits. It contains lutein, also called a carotenoid vitamin. It is versatile and can be served steamed with dinner or raw in a salad. All of the green and orange vegetables such as brocolli, spinach, orange pepper and zucchini are also rich in lutein. Experts consider these and all vegetables to be health promoting nutritious food.

Sunflower seeds and almonds provide vitamin E , an antioxidant which can protect cells from damage. Instead of snacking on chips or a chocolate bar, take a small ( one oz. ) container of these nuts with your lunch for your afternoon pick-me-up.

Salmon is a cold water, fatty fish served at dinner or lunch, bought fresh, frozen or canned is an essential part of your nutritional intake. The Omega 3 fatty acid is not only good for your eyes but your heart, nervous system and brain. Anchovies, tuna and black cod, also called sable fish, are also rich in Omega 3.

Citrus foods containing Vitamin C help promote health in ocular blood vessels. Take advantage of lower priced seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Researchers have suggested that foods containing zinc, an essential mineral might reduce the progression of age related macular degeneration. These are foods that most of us eat as a part of our normal diet including red meats, poultry, beans and nuts.

Remember that as with all things in life, moderation is the operative word. It is well known that carrots are good for your eyes; but, don’t get carried away. My sister-in-law, who was diagnosed with AMD last year, did just that. Several days into her new dietary regime, a friend remarked to her that her skin had an orange tinge to it. In her zeal to combat the progression of the disease, she over dosed on carrot juice !

