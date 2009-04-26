Many Baby-Boomers are feverishly looking for ways to reduce wrinkles, acne scarring, and generally regain a more youthful appearance. Here we compare two popular treatments.

How do they work?

Fat Injections

Fat cells taken from one part of your own body are injected back into another area replenishing the skins collagen layer. This has the effect of smoothing lines and wrinkles and plumping out the treated area.

Botox

Botulinum toxin A is injected in affected areas and the botulinum toxins block the signals that would normally tell your muscles to contract. If an area of the body can’t move, it can’t wrinkle

What areas can be treated?

Fat Injections

The most common areas for treatment are frown lines and crows feet. They can help fill out deep facial wrinkles, creases and furrows, sunken cheeks, skin depressions and some types of scars. Fat cells are injected in the cheeks, under the eyes, the lips, or around the mouth and lips adding a fuller, more sensuous look.

Botox

Botox treatments help to reduce or even eliminate crow’s feet, frown lines and forehead creases. Sometimes, neck bands can also be minimized.

How long does it last?

Fat Injections

Majority of patients find that at least half of the injected fullness disappears within 3-6 months.

Botox

The skin will smooth out over about 5 days. Improvement may continue for as long as a month, and could last up to 4 months.

How long will the treatment take?

Fat Injections

The treatment usually takes about 90 minutes depending on how many injections are needed to achieve your goals.

Botox

This procedure can be done on a lunch break and requires no anesthesia.

What is the recovery time?

Fat Injections

Recovery time will depend on the extent of the procedure but normally is a week to 10 days. Patients can usually return to work within a few days to a week.

Botox

Patients can resume normal activity immediately.

Are there any side effects?

Fat Injections

Most people experience some swelling and redness for the first 24-48 hours. Itching and mild discomfort is not uncommon. There is no risk from allergic reaction because the fat is harvested from your own body. Infection is extremely rare and if needed antibiotics will be given for 5 days.

Botox

There are very few side effects to this procedure. Allergic reaction is rare with Botox. A small amount of brow or lid droop is possible but unusual and can be avoided by not treating the area just above the outer portion of the brow.

What are other treatments for wrinkles?

â€¢Â Â Â Restylane is an injectable gel which is made with hyaluronic acid. It is used for filling moderate to severe wrinkles around the nose and mouth.

â€¢Â Â Â Collagen injections are approved for correcting soft tissue deficiencies such as wrinkles and acne scars.

â€¢Â Â Â Topical creams

â€¢Â Â Â Chemical peels

â€¢Â Â Â Laser and electro-surgical resurfacing

This article was written specifically for notjustthekitchen.com.

It can be copied provided the content is in no way altered and the following link remains active: Read more articles geared toward women.

Photo:Â Laser Hair Removal, Laser Lipo, Dallas, Texas