Tips for Long Drives with Your Family

While being on long drives can be fun, safety should still be the number one priority for you. Here are some tips to make sure that your long trip with your family is safe and fun.

Sometimes, you just want to escape the city with your family. Take a vacation somewhere you’ve never been to and strengthen the bond between you and your loved ones. Taking a long drive to get to your destination instead of booking an airplane flight to get there is an excellent idea if you want to make the trip last longer and to help you create extraordinary memories with the ones you love.

Long drives can be a great tool to help you communicate and bond with your family better. Being inside the same vehicle for long stretches of time, you and your family have the opportunity to talk to each other and discover great new things about the relationships within your group. While being on long drives can be fun, safety should still be the number one priority for you. Here are some tips to make sure that your long trip with your family is safe and fun:

1. Checkup and tune-up. – Before any long drive, bring your vehicle for a checkup and tune-up to your mechanic. Doing this will ensure that your family is safe inside the automobile, no matter how long the drive is going to take. Have the mechanic check everything; if you have a car seat or booster seat for your children, have your mechanic check if it’s installed correctly too.

2. Know your limits. – If you’re the only person who will be driving for the whole trip, make sure that you understand your limits as a driver. Even if you can drive for nine hours straight, it’s best to schedule breaks every two hours, not just for you but also for your family who might need to stretch their legs and get fresh air outside of the vehicle. Try not to drive through the night, instead look for accommodations along the road or even tourist destinations that you can stop by, after all, the reason for your long drive is to have fun with your family.

3. Slow down. – Since you’re not in any hurry to get to your destination, you can slow down and enjoy the scenery. Aside from being an excellent way to save gas, it is also a lot safer for you and your passengers if you took your time while driving. Doing this also gives you the opportunity to connect with your loved ones.

4. Familiarize yourself with traffic laws. – When your long drive is taking you across state lines, it is best that you study the traffic laws of the state you’re crossing into. What may be legal and perfectly fine in the state where you came from may not be the same when you cross the state line, so take some time to familiarize yourself with traffic laws of all the places where you’re going to be driving. For example, your trip will take you through New Jersey, it’s best to understand traffic laws for that state, and it’s also an advantage to know car accident attorneys in New Jersey.

5. Fasten your seatbelts. – Never forget to use your seat belts. Although it may become uncomfortable to be wearing seat belts after a certain period of time, you should not remove them when you’re on the road. Try to bring small pillows that you can put between you and the seat belt to make it more comfortable.

6. Bring essentials for all. – Carry snacks, drinks, and toys for the kids, and prepare a good playlist for you and other adult passengers. Other important things like your driver’s license, vehicle registration, and insurance card/policy should be within your reach, preferably in the glove compartment. You should also keep a travel first aid kit inside of the car with you in case of an emergency. Here’s a list of things that you should include in your travel first aid kit.

Involved in a car accident during a long drive? Contact Hogan Injury for legal advice.

Note:

None of the content of this article is legal advice nor is it a replacement for advice from a certified lawyer. Please consult a legal professional for further information.